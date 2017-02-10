Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 10, 2017
1. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson exudes movie star glamour for the London premiere of Fifty Shades Darker in this stunning gown. Look closely to see an underwater scene and just the tiniest hint of glimmer both around her neck and on the dress itself.
-
February 10, 2017
2. Corinne Bailey Rae
Just like a star (get it?), the stunning musician went full-out showstopper in this floor-length Sophie Theallet gown featuring a sheer bodice, feathered fringe, and an asymmetrical hem.
-
February 10, 2017
3. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo attended the Noon by Noor show in a high-neck, sheer top adorned with tiny stars. She pulled the look together with a wide belt, crisp clutch, and black stilettos to match.
-
February 10, 2017
4. Toni Garrn
The Victoria’s Secret model stepped out in a sleek and modern LBD (long black dress, just so we’re clear), black sandals, and minimalistic jewelry.
-
February 10, 2017
5. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes channeled her inner 1920s starlet in this maroon gown that brought on all the glitz with its crystal embellishments, sheer detailing, and tiers of fringe.
