February 9, 2017
1. Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose showed us how to refresh a crop top by styling it with tailored trousers and a high-neck knit—all by Adeam. She kept the focus on the deconstructed look by scaling back on the accessories with just a pair of Vera Wang "Iona" sunglasses ($405; farfetch.com) and sleek, nude stilettos.
-
February 9, 2017
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez stepped out in New York City—pre winter storm Niko—in a sexy and sweet checked dress adorned with tied knot detailing, cut-outs, and high-low panels. The star skipped out on accessories, opting to complete her look with just a pair of towering, peep-toe heels.
-
February 9, 2017
3. Amber Valletta
The stunning model graced the 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala in a vibrant Atelier Versace gown featuring a sweeping train and accessorized with an oversized belt and Eva Fehren earrings.
-
February 9, 2017
4. Sofia Richie
This is how you do athleisure. Sofia Ritchie attended the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 show in a sport-luxe ensemble complete with a strappy bralette and gold-trimmed tracksuit.
-
February 9, 2017
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham opts out of her go-to sky-high stilettos in favor of comfy sneakers for this menswear-inspired silhouette.
