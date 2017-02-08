Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 8, 2017
1. Yara Shahidi
The Blackish star stepped out for the 15th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards in a vibrant and intricately striped sequined two-piece by Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, simple metallic sandals, and jewelry by JLANI Jewels.
-
February 8, 2017
2. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman graced the red carpet for the premiere of HBO’s Big Little Lies is only the chicest tiered dress. The Altuzarra number features a high slit and sequined floral detailing for just a hint of glimmer (and yet a large dose of va-va-voom). She topped it all off with simple sandals, jewelry by Leighton Jewels, and a watch by Omega.
-
February 8, 2017
3. Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver is a total knock-out in this all-red-everything look. The Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a sultry sheer number featuring floaty sleeves and fringe galore. She scaled back on the accessories—opting for just a pair of sharp stilettos—and let the dress do all the talking.
-
February 8, 2017
4. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike attended the BUILD Series in a low-key ensemble (but looking high-key glam, nonetheless). She wore a luxe sheen top with structured detailing, relaxed trousers, and peep-toe sandals.
-
February 8, 2017
5. Lyndie Greenwood
Lyndie Greenwood showed us how to make all-white not look bridal in a sleek KAYAT dress equipped with metallic detailing and double thigh-high slits. The actress completed her look with silver heels and a gleaming clutch to match.
February 8, 20171 of 5
Yara Shahidi
The Blackish star stepped out for the 15th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards in a vibrant and intricately striped sequined two-piece by Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, simple metallic sandals, and jewelry by JLANI Jewels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM