Look of the Day
February 7, 2017
1. Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga—on another red carpet, in another stunning look (or, in stylist Karla Welch’s words, a #meganegga look). The star graced the red carpet at the AARP’s 16th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in an intricately beaded (with hearts and flowers running down each pleat) Valentino creation, complete with Gemfields ruby earrings.
February 7, 2017
2. Emma Stone
Emma Stone wore the chicest jumpsuit to the Academy Awards Nominees luncheon: a one-sleeved silk Stella McCartney one-piece, styled with jewelry by Fernando Jorge and Sara Weinstock, and black Jimmy Choo pumps.
February 7, 2017
3. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike = an angel at the premiere of United Kingdom in a floaty caped Giambattista Valli Haute Couture number, lightly printed with a pink petals and affixed with two floral brooches. Her footwear of choice? Delicate Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
February 7, 2017
4. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris brought a utilitarian-chic vibe to the Academy Awards Nominees luncheon with a pleated khaki Bottega Veneta design edged with fringe and lined with panels along the bodice. The finishing touches: a black metal Edie Parker clutch and black suede Rene Caovilla sandals.
February 7, 2017
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham packed a punch on the N.Y.C streets in a vibrant (and refreshingly offbeat) color combo: a bright aqua blue, via her button-down shirt, and bold cherry red (through her sweater set).
