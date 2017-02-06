Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 6, 2017
1. Dakota Johnson
Why we love dress and pants combo (aside from it being one of the major trends to come out of the spring collections): it’s cool, it’s modern, it makes red carpet dressing a smidge more interesting. Celebrity proof: Dakota Johnson, who wore a look by Rosetta Getty to the ASC Awards, featuring a crisp white dress with a high slit and an open back, which revealed a pair of slim trousers underneath.
February 6, 2017
2. Emma Stone
For the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Emma Stone opted to stun in a not-your-average black dress: a slinky Stella McCartney slip with sliced ribcage-exposing cut-outs and tiers of fringe.
February 6, 2017
3. Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz = all-out glam at the 31st Spanish Academy Goya Wards in a custom black silk cady Atelier Versace creation featuring a Swarovski crystal-encrusted bustier and a sexy thigh-high slit, and black satin Versace sandals.
February 6, 2017
4. Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga channeled her inner Goth at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in a bewitching black lace Dolce & Gabba dress with sweeping fringed sleeves and hem.
February 6, 2017
5. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski brought her supermodel smolder to the NFL Honors red carpet in a bejeweled burgundy Kayat gown featuring a draped bodice and a racy high slit.
