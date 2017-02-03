Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 3, 2017
1. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson took the plunge for the Los Angeles premiere of Fifty Shades Darker in a sweet, yet sexy pinkish-nude Valentino gown that featured a deep-V, sternum-exposing neckline and a relaxed fit. To complete her minimalist aesthetic, she went with Cartier ruby jewelry.
-
February 3, 2017
2. Allison Williams
A dress? Or pants? Allison Williams chose both for the premiere of HBO’s Girls with a black off-the-shoulder gown that opened at the waist to reveal a pair of slim white pants underneath—a look by Gabriela Hearst, the most recent winner of the prestigious International Woolmark Prize—finishing her look with Fred Leighton jewelry and black patent Louboutin pumps.
-
February 3, 2017
3. Rita Ora
Rita Ora wore a cupcake dress to the Fifty Shades Darker premiere, courtesy of the ultimate cupcake dress-maker Giambattista Valli: cut with a one-shoulder, high-low silhouette, printed with florals, and trimmed with a cascade of ruffles.
-
February 3, 2017
4. Bella Heathcote
Bella Heathcote exuded glam through and through at the Fifty Shades Darker premiere, in which she wore a gold metallic lame Saint Laurent dress, complete with a black oval clutch and ankle-strap pumps, both by YSL.
-
February 3, 2017
5. Keke Palmer
And Keke Palmer continues her out-there streak. Her latest: A traditional white shirt re-imagined as an off-the-shoulder gown by Christopher John Rogers, which she wore with bejeweled denim OTK boots and a sparkly choker, for the signing of her book, I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice.
