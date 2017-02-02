Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 2, 2017
1. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr showed us how denim’s really done in jeans by her new collab MIRANDA + MOTHER. Kerr celebrated the launch for the limited edition capsule collection benefitting The Royal Women’s Hospital Foundation in platform sandals, a Gucci belt and an of-the-moment sheer top.
-
February 2, 2017
2. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth single-handedly revived the one-shoulder trend in this semi-sheer frock by Giambattista Valli featuring feminine ruffles and spring-forward florals. Bosworth arrived at EE and InStyle’s hosted event to celebrate this year’s BAFTA EE Rising Star nominees and didn’t pass up the chance to give us a lesson in Underwear as Outerwear 101.
-
February 2, 2017
3. Ellie Bamber
Ellie Bamber dazzled in a glimmering, multi-hued Chanel mini when she arrived at PORTER’s hosted ‘Incredible Women’ dinner in honor of Yana Peel. Bamber scaled back on the accessories (she opted for just a pair of strappy sandals and a black clutch) and let the glimmering dress do all the talking.
-
February 2, 2017
4. Allison Williams
It may be the end of Girls, but we’re sure this isn’t the last of Allison William’s stunning looks. The star attended the TimesTalks: A Final Farewell to the Cast of Girls in a sweet Fendi dress featuring a minuscule cut-outs and even a faux Peter Pan collar. Williams topped off the look with a pair of crisp, black and gold heels.
-
February 2, 2017
5. Georgia May Jagger
Georgia May Jagger arrived on the red carpet, serving major cool girl vibes. Jagger toughened up an otherwise sweet and dainty dress with not-your-mother’s sheer tights and sky-high leather boots.
