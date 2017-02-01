Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 1, 2017
1. Karlie Kloss
You have to see the back of this number—Karlie Kloss turned heads at the David Jones fall/winter 2017 show in Sydney in a sexy open-back gown by Rebecca Vallance. But that’s not to say it wasn’t as stunning from the front: a minimalist long-sleeve fluted gown that fit her like a glove.
-
February 1, 2017
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid gave us major Britney vibes when she arrived at the Dior Poison Girl event in a corseted denim dress by Dior, complete with a dainty lariat necklace and simple black sandals.
-
February 1, 2017
3. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron, not naked, but nearly there when she embraced sheer at the Dior Poison Girl event in a see-through embroidered tulle Dior dress that revealed logo briefs and featured a corseted bodice and J’Adior stamped on repeat along the straps. She finished her look with earrings, a tiny clutch, and black pumps, all by Dior.
-
February 1, 2017
4. Keke Palmer
Fact: Keke Palmer has fun with fashion. For her latest out-there ensemble, she wore a summery striped Jill Stuart bustier that she (somewhat) cold-proofed with a pair of white lace-up shin-grazing pants, a shaggy fur coat, and white sandals.
-
February 1, 2017
5. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland teamed up with WomenHeart and Burlington Stores to educate women about the importance of heart health—and she did so in the chicest way possible: an emerald green wrap tunic with pajama-y striped pants and pumps.
