Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 31, 2017
1. KATE BOSWORTH
Leave it to Kate Bosworth to show us how brocade is really done. At the premiere screening of her new BBC One drama SS-GB, the actress stunned in a silver and blue ERDEM dress featuring an elegant off-the-shoulder cut and voluminous sleeves. The actress took a minimalist approach to accessories, opting out of a necklace and letting the collarbone-baring cut do all the talking. She topped off the look with glimmering rings, a simple black clutch, and crisp mary janes.
-
January 31, 2017
2. Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard dazzled on the Parisian red carpet for the 22nd Lumieres award Ceremony in a metallic, navy shift dress. The Academy Award winning actress paired the frock with a vintage-esque velvet jacket, strappy sandals, and simple earrings.
-
January 31, 2017
3. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra took casual to new heights when she stepped out in NYC in a flowing white dress paired with a navy Ralph Lauren Icons Collection coat. She toughened up the tailored look with edgy high-shine boots by TOD'S and a pair of black specs.
-
January 31, 2017
4. Karlie Kloss
This is how you slip dress. Karlie Kloss gave us a lesson in Donning a Slip Dress in the Day by styling her Camilla and Marc dress with strappy block-heeled sandals and a crossbody bag. The top model scaled back on accessories and went for just the tiniest hint of glimmer via a delicate necklace.
-
January 31, 2017
5. Natalie Portman
Spotted: Natalie Portman casually stunning in a structural Proenza Schouler number featuring a ruffled bodice and asymmetrical hem skirt. She styled the dress with low-key flats, a chain-strap purse, and simple hoops.
January 31, 20171 of 5
KATE BOSWORTH
Leave it to Kate Bosworth to show us how brocade is really done. At the premiere screening of her new BBC One drama SS-GB, the actress stunned in a silver and blue ERDEM dress featuring an elegant off-the-shoulder cut and voluminous sleeves. The actress took a minimalist approach to accessories, opting out of a necklace and letting the collarbone-baring cut do all the talking. She topped off the look with glimmering rings, a simple black clutch, and crisp mary janes.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM