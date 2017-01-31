Leave it to Kate Bosworth to show us how brocade is really done. At the premiere screening of her new BBC One drama SS-GB, the actress stunned in a silver and blue ERDEM dress featuring an elegant off-the-shoulder cut and voluminous sleeves. The actress took a minimalist approach to accessories, opting out of a necklace and letting the collarbone-baring cut do all the talking. She topped off the look with glimmering rings, a simple black clutch, and crisp mary janes.