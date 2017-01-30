The look you probably didn’t see (but should have) during SAG Award weekend: Kerry Washington, who debuted a sleek bob at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards in a black sequined Rodarte number featuring puffed-up sleeves and point d’esprit tulle ruffles, complete with silver Jennifer Fisher hoops, rings by Vita Fede and Rachel Katz, a black Jimmy Choo clutch, and floral Jimmy Choo pumps.