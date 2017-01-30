Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 30, 2017
1. Kerry Washington
The look you probably didn’t see (but should have) during SAG Award weekend: Kerry Washington, who debuted a sleek bob at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards in a black sequined Rodarte number featuring puffed-up sleeves and point d’esprit tulle ruffles, complete with silver Jennifer Fisher hoops, rings by Vita Fede and Rachel Katz, a black Jimmy Choo clutch, and floral Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
January 30, 2017
2. Kendall Jenner
Gown or lingerie? Kendall Jenner took the see-through trend to transparent heights with a sheer black lace slip dress styled with a nude bodysuit underneath, a Mattia Cielo diamond necklace, and delicate black strappy sandals.
-
January 30, 2017
3. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi is all about the print. Before her bold stripes, courtesy of Naeem Khan, at the SAGs, she was all about the florals, arriving on the red carpet in a pink floral-strewn black Dolce & Gabbana gown, styled with Jane Taylor jewelry.
-
January 30, 2017
4. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr = rainbow stripe perfection. For her latest red carpet look, she slipped into a strapless, high-slit dress that featured jet bead embroidery along the edge and broad bands saturated in happy hues. She scaled back on accessories, opting for a black Jimmy Choo clutch and simple Choo sandals.
-
January 30, 2017
5. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning got into the Valentine’s Day spirit and wore a red tulle-edged sequined Rodarte design, shaped to resemble a heart. More shine was added via her rhinestone-studded Louboutin pumps.
January 30, 20171 of 5
Kerry Washington
The look you probably didn’t see (but should have) during SAG Award weekend: Kerry Washington, who debuted a sleek bob at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards in a black sequined Rodarte number featuring puffed-up sleeves and point d’esprit tulle ruffles, complete with silver Jennifer Fisher hoops, rings by Vita Fede and Rachel Katz, a black Jimmy Choo clutch, and floral Jimmy Choo pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM