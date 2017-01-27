Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 27, 2017
1. Lily-Rose Depp
Of course cool-girl (slash icon-in-the-making) Lily-Rose Depp would wear a gold-flecked knit unitard by Chanel to the Sidaction Gala Dinner—a fashion risk that completely paid off, especially when paired with cropped fur navy coat (casually draped over her shoulders), gold circle drop earrings, and black strappy sandals.
January 27, 2017
2. Diane Kruger
For the Sidaction Gala Dinner, Dior-clad Diane Kruger turned a sweet, demure shade like blush pink into a racy hue by selecting a see-through pink lace dress layered over pink knit briefs and topped with a pink goat bolero. To further the edge: a black J’Adior choker, two long pendants, a black clutch, and patent pumps for hardened contrast.
January 27, 2017
3. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez celebrated the launch of her new shoe collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti in a sexy double-breasted Cushnie et Ochs coat (and nothing else), which allowed her Giuseppe Zanotti accessories—a star-print purse and satin strappy sandals—pop against the crisp shade.
January 27, 2017
4. Aubrey Plaza
Whoa, Aubrey Plaza lit up the red carpet at the premiere of Legion in an open-back high-shine, sequined number by Rasario, complete with black velvet Sophia Webster pumps to match the velvet bow tied at her neck.
January 27, 2017
5. Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead hit the premiere of FX’s Legion in a black-and-white windowpane-print By Johnny that she styled with a bright cobalt blue suede Lili Radu clutch and chunky heels.
