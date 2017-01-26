Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 26, 2017
1. Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci! Back in the limelight! For her new Amazon’s series Z: The Beginning of Everything, the star went for a black Boss dress featuring a ribcage-baring cut-out top and a pleated floral camouflage skirt. She finished her look with brilliant three-stone drop earrings, a black clutch, and neutral pumps.
January 26, 2017
2. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan made a very chic (in a futuristic, almost Storm Trooper kind of way) appearance at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in a look by Louis Vuitton: a sheer checked top, slouchy pants with a contrasting extra-long black belt, and cool-girl combat boots.
January 26, 2017
3. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning was a complete boss at the Sidney Hall premiere during Sundance in a menswear-inspired ensemble: an ivory blouse with a casually knotted tie, courtesy of Lanvin, styled with a sleek Nomia coat, black Jenni Kayne wide-leg pants, and Vera Wang pumps.
January 26, 2017
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth, easily one of the chicest jet-setting stars. She departed from LAX in a white bell-sleeved Frame sweater dress that she topped with a furry vest, aviators, a leather satchel, and Tod’s lace-up boots.
January 26, 2017
5. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio mastered monochromatism during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in a peachy-nude belted dress, complete with an ivory Talbot Runhof coat draped over her shoulders, and nude leather midi boots.
