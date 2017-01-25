Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 25, 2017
1. Elle Fanning
How pretty! For a luncheon during Sundance, Elle Fanning sharpened up in menswear—a crisp striped shirt with an exaggerated bow and black wide-leg pants—but softened the look with a giant blush pink Max Mara cocoon coat and an oversize metallic clutch.
-
January 25, 2017
2. Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch bared her shoulders at a luncheon held during Sundance Film Festival in a black off-shoulder sweater and blush pink paperbag-waist pants, both by A.L.C., complete with black suede boots.
-
January 25, 2017
3. Salma Hayek
At a luncheon during Sundance, Salma Hayek treated her checked double-breasted coat as her dress, styling it with a powder blue suede purse, black opaque tights, and classic pumps.
-
January 25, 2017
4. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid perfected the sweater dress-OTK boot combo (one of her off-duty model looks during Couture Fashion Week) with an ivory cowl-neck knit, sepia-tinted aviators, a chain-strap purse, and walnut suede thigh-grazing Stuart Weitzman boots.
-
January 25, 2017
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo took her front row seat at the Elie Saab show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in an another one of her signature OP-approved outfits: a black turtleneck with a striped pleated skirt, topped with a cropped fur coat, a playful star-printed purse, and black boots.
January 25, 20171 of 5
Elle Fanning
How pretty! For a luncheon during Sundance, Elle Fanning sharpened up in menswear—a crisp striped shirt with an exaggerated bow and black wide-leg pants—but softened the look with a giant blush pink Max Mara cocoon coat and an oversize metallic clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM