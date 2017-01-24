Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 24, 2017
1. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris played with contrast at a special screening of Moonlight, where she wore a playful one-shoulder striped Diane von Furstenberg top with color-block Cushnie et Ochs wide-leg pants.
January 24, 2017
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger = Lady Dior at the Dior Haute Couture spring 2017 show during Paris Couture Fashion Week. She channeled Old Hollywood glamour in an off-the-shoulder black silk crepe Dior Haute Couture dress that featured a pleated underskirt, a sweetheart neckline, and buttons down the bodice. She finished her look with a choker, an embellished clutch, and J’Adore bow pumps—all by Dior.
January 24, 2017
3. Thandie Newton
We heart Thandie Newton’s look—for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring 2017 show, the star wore a one-shoulder, high-slit black Schiaparelli creation with an arrow-pierced heart motif, styled with a crimson red blazer draped over her shoulder and strappy black sandals.
January 24, 2017
4. Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue also attended the Schiparelli Haute Couture spring 2017 show—she wore an easy shift emblazoned with a gilded sun motif, anchoring the whimsy with a sharp black blazer and pumps.
January 24, 2017
5. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst continued to hit the Couture Fashion Week circuit, arriving at the Ralph & Russo show in a white tie-neck Ralph & Russo creation embroidered with 3D petals and styled with Chopard jewelry and ankle-strap pumps.
