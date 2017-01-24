Diane Kruger = Lady Dior at the Dior Haute Couture spring 2017 show during Paris Couture Fashion Week. She channeled Old Hollywood glamour in an off-the-shoulder black silk crepe Dior Haute Couture dress that featured a pleated underskirt, a sweetheart neckline, and buttons down the bodice. She finished her look with a choker, an embellished clutch, and J’Adore bow pumps—all by Dior.