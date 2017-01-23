Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 23, 2017
1. Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch got it right for the premiere of Before I Fall during Sundance, choosing a look by Dior: a knitted crochet sweater over a crisp white cotton poplin shirt, complete with black pants and a sleek double-breasted wool coat.
2. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst celebrated the unveiling of Chopard’s Queen of Kalihari Collection in Paris in a sleek black tux over her own white lace vintage Christian Lacroix Haute Couture number, complete with Chopard diamonds and black ankle-strap floral pumps.
3. Naomie Harris
For the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, Naomie Harris let her accessories—a gold Lee Savage clutch and hot pink suede pumps—pop against her black asymmetric-buttoned vest dress by Dior.
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo armed herself for a day of packed with shows, hitting the Couture Fashion Week circuit with a badass naval coat layered over a black dress.
5. Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie partied it up with Balmain at the brand’s post-show fete in sheer black knit Balmain jumpsuit, styled with an oversize double-breasted coat, also by Balmain, a metallic purse, and black strappy sandals.
