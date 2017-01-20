Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 20, 2017
1. Yara Shahidi
Two wins for Black-ish star (and rising fashion darling) Yara Shahidi: her own TV show and this chic look. For the 2017 Annual Artois Awards, she graced the red carpet in a white lace Antonio Marras gown embroidered with black detailing for major contrast, complete with three-stone drop earrings by EFFY jewelry.
-
January 20, 2017
2. Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev = a star at last night’s xXx: return of Xander Cage premiere, where she wore a black strapless, high-slit Elie Saab gown treated to a shiny sequin star motif, complete with a Swarovski crystal-encrusted barrette by Jennifer Behr, an embellished clutch, and white satin pumps by Sophia Webster.
-
January 20, 2017
3. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan took the sweet approach for the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Path in a white lace caped number styled with sculptural gold earrings and velvet pumps.
-
January 20, 2017
4. Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough embraced three red carpet trends with one look—velvet, sheer, and a high-slit—for the xXx: return of Xander Cage premiere. She turned to Zuhair Murad for her midnight blue wrap gown, and she styled the number with a black waist-cinching belt, Jennifer Meyer jewelry, a dark clutch, and navy pumps.
-
January 20, 2017
5. Lily Collins
Lily Collins struck a pose at the 2017 Annual Artois Awards in an intricately embroidered strapless Alberta Ferretti design with classic black pumps.
