Look of the Day
January 19, 2017
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez basically shut down the red carpet at last night’s People’s Choice Awards—she stunned in a slinky bead-embroidered black Reem Acra gown that fit her like a glove, complete with a metallic Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and diamond starburst H.Stern earrings.
January 19, 2017
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker played with heavy metals at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards with a bronze silk lurex pleated J. Mendel dress, coordinating opera-length gloves, and gilded SJP sandals to match.
January 19, 2017
3. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi switched outfits during the 2017 People’s Choice Awards without losing momentum. She swapped her checked Off-White masterpiece for a black-and-white ruffled top with a stained glass-printed skirt by Bibhu Mohapatra and coral sandals.
January 19, 2017
4. Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie channeled her inner bohemian and wore a sheer floral blouse and printed jade-green satin pants, both by Etro, complete with a gold Lurex skinny scarf and drop earrings, to the 2017 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour.
January 19, 2017
5. Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani was a real-life butterfly at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. She wore a midriff-baring blue organza cocktail dress by Reem Acra, along with a black clutch, her signature fishnets and patent pumps.
