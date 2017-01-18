Naomie Harris fused minimalism and sexiness into one look for the IWC Schaffhausen ‘Decoding the Beauty of Time’ Gala Dinner, in which she opted for a crisp white long-sleeve Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown, featuring a black obi-style belt, a navel-grazing plunge, and a thigh-skimming slit. She finished her look with curved EFFY diamond earrings, a Dauphin diamond ring, an IWC timepiece, and black Gianvito Rossi sandals.