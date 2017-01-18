Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 18, 2017
1. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris fused minimalism and sexiness into one look for the IWC Schaffhausen ‘Decoding the Beauty of Time’ Gala Dinner, in which she opted for a crisp white long-sleeve Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown, featuring a black obi-style belt, a navel-grazing plunge, and a thigh-skimming slit. She finished her look with curved EFFY diamond earrings, a Dauphin diamond ring, an IWC timepiece, and black Gianvito Rossi sandals.
-
January 18, 2017
2. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike refracted light at the launch of the Da Vinci Collection by IWC Schaffhausen with a playful number that boasted a high-shine metallic pink bandeau and matching pencil skirt anchored by black velvet. The star completed her mixed-textured look with an IWC watch and black strappy sandals.
-
January 18, 2017
3. Taylor Schilling
Conservative from the front, sexy from the back—Taylor Schilling turned heads at the IWC Schaffhausen Gala Dinner in a red-hot backless Galvan crepe dress, complete with a wine-hued Edie Parker clutch, Atelier Swarovski drop earrings, and gold pointed-toe Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
-
January 18, 2017
4. Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima brought supermodel-dom to the IWC Schaffhausen ‘Decoding the Beauty of Time’ Gala Dinner in a sexy one-shoulder, high-slit satin gown by Cushnie et Ochs and metallic Stuart Weitzman strappy sandals.
-
January 18, 2017
5. Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard achieved an alluring effect for the premiere of Gold, selecting a strapless ruched black velvet Preen dress styled with turquoise drop earrings and a diamond pave bracelet, both by Irene Neuwirth, and simple black sandals.
January 18, 20171 of 5
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris fused minimalism and sexiness into one look for the IWC Schaffhausen ‘Decoding the Beauty of Time’ Gala Dinner, in which she opted for a crisp white long-sleeve Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown, featuring a black obi-style belt, a navel-grazing plunge, and a thigh-skimming slit. She finished her look with curved EFFY diamond earrings, a Dauphin diamond ring, an IWC timepiece, and black Gianvito Rossi sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM