Look of the Day
-
January 17, 2017
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner traded in her crop tops and bombers for a princess-worthy dress for a cameo in Ocean’s Eight—an incredible jasmine Victorian high-neck Elie Saab Haute Couture gown with macramé embroidered with lace and sequins.
-
January 17, 2017
2. Zoe Kravitz
Tempered, yet not without her signature edge—Zoe Kravitz slipped into a crepe strapless LWD by Brandon Maxwell and styled the number with a set of cascading Swati Dhanak earrings and white satin strappy Louboutin sandals.
-
January 17, 2017
3. Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp took menswear to chic heights for Chaumet’s Cocktail Party for Cesar’s Revelations 2017, arriving in a white shirt with a casually loosened tie, a tux blazer, slim-fit pants, and—for the kicker—a pair of red-fuchsia satin pumps.
-
January 17, 2017
4. Marion Cotillard
Expectant star Marion Cotillard gave us another one of her on-point maternity looks when she arrived at the Cesar Revelations 2017 photocall in black shirtdress with sexy peekaboo lace panels and strappy T-strap Pierre Hardy heels.
-
January 17, 2017
5. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel embraced the utilitarianism for the second season premiere of Amazon’s Just Add Magic, putting her own spin on the trend with a white twist-front shirt by Lavish Alice with an army green asymmetric skirt and slate gray pumps.
