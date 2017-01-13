Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 13, 2017
1. Emma Stone
Between the Globes and the Paris premiere, Emma Stone’s fashion streak has just been too good, and she’s back at it again with another. For a screening of La La Land in London, the star went minimal (with just a hint of ‘90s and retro glamour) with a deep crimson slip dress by The Row that was styled with delicate jewelry by EFFY and Sara Weinstock and simple black sandals.
January 13, 2017
2. January Jones
Nothing restrained here—January Jones made a bold entrance at a Tome dinner in a rather memorable lime green printed jumpsuit by the brand, which featured a cool black leather martial arts-inspired belt.
January 13, 2017
3. Maisie Williams
For Louis Vuitton’s #MakeAPromise Day (a day LV has named to mark its renewed partnership with UNICEF in helping children in urgent need), Maisie Williams showed up to lend her support in a frayed-edge black crop top and marigold yellow checked pants, complete with a mini tote and black sandals.
January 13, 2017
4. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller showed us how to work a paperbag-waist pants like a pro while out on a coffee run, taking her mauve pair and styling it with a navy knit and platform sandals.
January 13, 2017
5. Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead lit up the stage at the 2017 Winter TCA Tour to promote Fargo in a gold leaf twist By Johnny body suit with a three-tier ruffled skirt, complete with black patent sandals.
