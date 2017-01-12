Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 12, 2017
1. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller delivered two terrific red carpet looks in one week: First, in a wonderfully tiered Gucci confection, and then, in a markedly pared-back minimalist number by Lavin for the Live By Night premiere, which featured draped detailing and a floral brooch. The finishing touches—delicate diamond drop earrings, a Louboutin clutch, and Jimmy Choo shoes.
-
January 12, 2017
2. Amy Adams
Amy Adams was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she chose a sleek black Giorgio Armani sheath, complete with a gold pin and metallic Louboutin sandals, for the momentous occasion.
-
January 12, 2017
3. Kate Middleton
For a packed day of meets-and-greets, Kate Middleton went with a color scheme that played on shades of blue, starting with her royal blue fit-and-flare Eponine London coat dress and finishing with sapphire jewelry and a navy suede clutch and pumps.
-
January 12, 2017
4. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union was snapped en route to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, piling on the prints in floral-embroidered velvet yellow dress styled with a statement shearling-lined bright blue coat and olive green ankle-strap Nicholas Kirkwood sandals.
-
January 12, 2017
5. Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer continued her out-there fashion streak (the work of Mikiel Benyamin) for the ShoeDazzle x Keke Palmer event with a bubblegum pink look: a lace-up DSquared2 mini topped with a fluffy Daniel Wachtenheim fur coat, a pearl-centered Joanna Laura Constantine choker, rose-tinted aviators by TNEMRODA, and pale pink ShoeDazzle pumps.
