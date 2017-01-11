Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 11, 2017
1. Emma Stone
Emma Stone piled on the fun at the La La Land premiere in Paris with a floral-embroidered Chanel design that boasted a shiny tinsel-happy fringe skirt. She finished her look with Sara Weinstock studs, Graziela Gems earrings, and black ankle-strap Jimmy Choo sandals.
January 11, 2017
2. Jessica Biel
Another day, another exquisite Elie Saab design for Jessica Biel. For The Book of Love premiere, she wore a flared tie-neck jumpsuit with an embroidered sequin plaid-and-floral bodice, with a black Tyler Ellis clutch.
January 11, 2017
3. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen put her sternum on display (already, a major red carpet trend this season) in a pink double georgette halter gown by Emilio Pucci that featured an exaggerated central keyhole slit.
January 11, 2017
4. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba struck a pose on the red carpet in a tailored cut-out black suede blazer by Balmain with wide-leg flared pants, complete with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and a metal top-handle clutch.
January 11, 2017
5. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie = bombshell on the red carpet in a deep-V black leather tunic-long cami and black wide-leg pants, both by Valentino, complete with a Nirav Modi bangle, Graziela Gems earrings, and a black minaudiere.
