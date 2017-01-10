Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 10, 2017
1. Sienna Miller
We had been waiting for the red carpet moment for this little Gucci number—a pastel blue tiered gown with a sequin bow patch at the neck and all-over shiny degrade patches, the hit of the brand’s spring 2017 show. And Sienna Miller got to wear it for the Live By Night premiere in Los Angeles.
shop it Ruffled Dresses
Ruffled Chiffon DressMango | $60
Ruffled Crinkled-Chiffon Midi DressSee by Chloe | $595
Ruffle Open Back Midi DressTopshop | $80
Chiffon Bandeau DressH&M | $60
Tiered Denim Midi DressRaey | $193
Amelia Lace-Panelled Pleated DressSelf Portrait | $212
-
January 10, 2017
2. Elle Fanning
Wonderfully minimal, Elle Fanning went for an incredibly pared-back, elegant look for the Live By Night, courtesy of a simple ivory silk marrocaine column by Oscar de la Renta and a diamond floral necklace and yellow sapphire ring by Tiffany & Co.
-
January 10, 2017
3. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana mastered a monochromatic look for the Live By Night premiere when she wore an exquisite bugle bead, crystal, and pailette-embroidered turtleneck with a graphic column skirt by J. Mendel Couture, complete with a white satin Louboutin pumps and a bold red lip for a pop of color.
-
January 10, 2017
4. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan bared just a sliver of midriff for an appearance on the set of Late Night with Seth Meyers in a teal cropped collared top and a high-waist pencil skirt, a streamlined set by Greta Constantine, and playful Pierre Hardy sandals.
-
January 10, 2017
5. Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner was radiant at the EE British Academy Film Awards nominations announcement where she wore a forest green Victoria Beckham shell top with a matching pair of tailored trousers, and black ankle-strap pumps. Simple, yet elegant.
