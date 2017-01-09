Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 9, 2017
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner headed straight to the Golden Globes after-party, where she wore a strapless burnt orange draped dress that flared out at the waist and featured a thigh-high slit. The finishing touches: a choker, layers of delicate strands by Lorraine Schwartz, and sienna brown pumps.
-
January 9, 2017
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger lit up the 18th Annual Warner Bros x InStyle Golden Globes after-party in a purple sequin striped Nina Ricci design, styled with a whimsical rocket ship-motif Charlotte Olympia clutch, black strappy sandals, a heart-shaped Swarovski stud, and a hoop-slash-pearl drop earring.
-
January 9, 2017
3. Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae traded her bold Armani Prive gown and went for something equally as graphic for the post-Globes fete: a fully beaded black-and-white striped jumpsuit by Edition by Georges Chakra, complete with a black choker and a Jimmy Choo box clutch.
-
January 9, 2017
4. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen took boudoir dressing to the red carpet for NBC Universal’s Golden Globes after-party—she wore a diaphanous off-the-shoulder striped Alberta Ferretti design trimmed with black lace.
-
January 9, 2017
5. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland struck a pose at the Warner Bros. x InStyle Post-Globes party in a navy cold-shoulder Amanda Wakeley gown with a black embellished neckline and a racy thigh-high slit. She completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and black strappy sandals.
January 9, 20171 of 5
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner headed straight to the Golden Globes after-party, where she wore a strapless burnt orange draped dress that flared out at the waist and featured a thigh-high slit. The finishing touches: a choker, layers of delicate strands by Lorraine Schwartz, and sienna brown pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM