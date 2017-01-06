Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 6, 2017
1. Evan Rachel Wood
Fact: Evan Rachel Wood loves her suits. And so, for a pre-Golden Globes fete, the nominee went for her preferred look, but with a festive flair—tailored navy suit separates finished with gold metallic embroidery. The finishing touches? A delicate pendant, a simple black clutch, and wine-hued pumps.
-
January 6, 2017
2. Ruth Negga
This awards season darling Ruth Negga put forth a look that was both glam and badass at a pre-Golden Globes party: a gold sequined puffy-sleeved top with white lace-up pants, both courtesy of Rodarte, and a jade green marbled Edie Parker clutch for a pop of color.
-
January 6, 2017
3. Emma Stone
Emma Stone struck a maximalist chord at a pre-Golden Globes celebration, in which she wore a lemon-yellow ruffled one-shoulder Gucci gown with tiny fuchsia florals strewn all over, complete with metallic pink Gucci sandals.
-
January 6, 2017
4. Lily Collins
At a pre-Globes fete, Lily Collins wore her version of the naked: a see-through column striped Georges Chakra Couture with metallic bands.
-
January 6, 2017
5. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld celebrated her nomination at a pre-Golden Globes party by bringing drama with her Atelier Versace design, featuring a sequined black long-sleeve mini and ground-grazing satin sashes knotted at her hips.
