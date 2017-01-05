Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 5, 2017
1. Amy Adams
Drama, mystery, romance—Amy Adams hit all three notes at the National Board Review Gala in an inky design by Marchesa that featured a lace puffy-sleeved top and a black corded lace A-line skirt, which she styled with Cartier jewelry and ankle-strap heels.
-
January 5, 2017
2. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris took a softer approach and hit the National Board Review Gala in a pale pink navel-grazing, deep-V halter top and wide pleated trousers by Brandon Maxwell.
-
January 5, 2017
3. Janelle Monae
And speaking of wide-leg pants, Janelle Monae took it to the extreme for an appearance at a Hidden Figures screening, in which she wore a voluminous pair of striped pants, complete with an exaggerated bell-sleeved crop top.
-
January 5, 2017
4. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman found edge in a black studded cashmere sweater, courtesy of Michael Kors Collection, but she lady-ed it up with an elegant black stretch trumpet skirt, also by MK, and black ankle-strap pumps.
-
January 5, 2017
5. Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal brought her quirky-chic style to the National Board of Review Gala with a hypnotically printed Marni dress with ruched detailing and an asymmetric hem, accessorizing with gold hoops, a geometric clutch, and embellished pumps.
