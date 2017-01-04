Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 4, 2017
1. Janelle Monae
Leave it to Janelle Monae to edge up this darling embroidered skirt set by Lela Rose for Variety’s ’10 Directors to Watch’ and Creative Impact Awards brunch—she styled the ladylike separates with a set of drop silver earrings by Jennifer Fisher, a black Giuseppe Zanotti clutch, and spiky Louboutin pumps.
January 4, 2017
2. Ruth Negga
Another day, another chic look brought to you by Ruth Negga, who wore a whimsical flouncy-sleeved blouse and a straight column skirt embroidered with a bird motif by Erdem to Variety’s ’10 Directors to Watch’ and Creative Impact Awards brunch, complete with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and satin Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
January 4, 2017
3. Michelle Williams
For the 2017 New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Michelle Williams relied on a tried-and-true classic: the little black dress. She styled her gold paneled LBD by Louis Vuitton with the brand’s petite malle trunk clutch and metallic sandals.
January 4, 2017
4. Jennifer Hudson
At the UK launch of The Voice, Jennifer Hudson kept her look simple and pared back with a black knit Altuzarra dress decorated with a row of silver buttons along the side, and chunky platform sandals.
January 4, 2017
5. Lily-Rose Depp
Model off-duty alert: Lily-Rose Depp updated her classic denim skinnies with personality-packed finishes, like a floral bomber, a metallic checked backpack, and embroidered suede booties.
