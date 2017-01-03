Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 3, 2017
1. Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga’s awards season streak is off to a very chic, very sexy start—she arrived at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in a delicate Valentino design that featured a plunging neckline, ornate embroidery, and (near) complete transparency.
January 3, 2017
2. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst channeled Old Hollywood glamour at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in an exquisitely crystal-embellished pewter gray silk chiffon Ralph & Russo Couture gown with shoulder-sweeping blue gemstone earrings.
January 3, 2017
3. Amy Adams
Amy Adams is no wallflower—she packed a pretty punch at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in a metallic floral-embroidered Altuzarra silk gown, complete with Cartier diamonds.
January 3, 2017
4. Natalie Portman
Consider this further proof that Natalie Portman has the best maternity style. For the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, she selected an incredibly elegant sheer-sleeved navy wool crepe gown by Dior, complete with sapphire teardrop earrings, for the occasion.
January 3, 2017
5. Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe struck bold at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in a graphic ivory organza cage gown with black-and-gold piping by Jenny Packham, styling the number jewelry by Jennifer Fisher and an equally bold striped Jimmy Choo clutch.
