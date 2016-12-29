Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 29, 2016
1. Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian turned up at the Balenciaga spring 2017 show in one of her less “done” looks, featuring a Balenciaga trench pulled down to reveal both shoulders, a pair of windowpane thigh-high boots, and very little else (including makeup).
-
December 29, 2016
2. Zoe Kravitz
Leave it to Zoe Kravitz to take a fashion risk—she turned heads at the Allegiant premiere in a completely see-through netted, fringed Valentino dress that revealed a black bodysuit underneath.
-
December 29, 2016
3. Cate Blanchett
Further proof that Cate Blanchett isn’t afraid to take risks. She arrived at the IWC Gala Dinner in honor of the British Film Institute in the most dramatic fashion: a black-and-ivory Gucci gown with a red duchesse silk bow tied at the waist and oversized ruffled flounces on each shoulder. The finishing touches: a selection of Gucci rings featuring bird motifs, Swarovski crystals, and studs.
-
December 29, 2016
4. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker channeled her inner ballerina at the 68th Annual Parsons Benefit and Fashion Show in a sparkle-embroidered see-through Valentino number that flared outtothere, expertly layering it over a scoop-neck long-sleeve tee. A marbled clutch and glittery pumps completed her look.
-
December 29, 2016
5. Rosamund Pike
A dress? Or a suit? Rosamund Pike went with both for the A United Kingdom premiere during the BFI London Film Festival, selecting a look by Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci, which featured a long off-white dress embroidered all over with 3D Swarovski crystals, sequins and a belt with chain, pearls, and ostrich feathers. She layered it over a pair of satin-lined tuxedo pants and finished the look with black suede sandals.
