A dress? Or a suit? Rosamund Pike went with both for the A United Kingdom premiere during the BFI London Film Festival, selecting a look by Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci, which featured a long off-white dress embroidered all over with 3D Swarovski crystals, sequins and a belt with chain, pearls, and ostrich feathers. She layered it over a pair of satin-lined tuxedo pants and finished the look with black suede sandals.