Look of the Day
December 28, 2016
1. Natalie Portman
Genius holiday dressing idea, courtesy of Natalie Portman who attended the premiere of Jackie in a perfect fashion pairing: an ecru silk blazer with an embroidered gown (hers are by Dior). The finishing touches? Long drop earrings, a skinny strand of a necklace and a box Dior clutch.
December 28, 2016
2. Blake Lively
Lively's look for the New York premiere of The Shallows featured a sexy black leather bustier and a sheer white frothy, floral-appliqued tulle skirt.
December 28, 2016
3. Olivia Wilde
Consider this proof that Olivia Wilde has the hottest maternity style. The expectant star sizzled at the Friars Club, which honored Martin Scorsese with the Entertainment Icon Award, in a siren-red flowy, drape-y Valentino creation that she styled with navy Steve Madden platform sandals.
December 28, 2016
4. Lea Seydoux
Expectant mom Lea Seydoux glowed at the 70th Anniversary Party of Cannes Film Festival, dressing her baby bump in a black sequin caped white number, adding pops of red via a bold lip and pumps, and shine with Chopard diamond jewelry.
December 28, 2016
5. November 9, 2016
Sophisticated, sleek, and pregnancy-friendly, the flattering cut of Cotillard’s minimalist gown didn't need crazy embellishments or bright colors to stand out at an Allied fan event in Los Angeles.
