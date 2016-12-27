Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 27, 2016
1. Rihanna
Rihanna declared her love for Saint Laurent (and perhaps Drake in the process) in a red fluffy Saint Laurent coat, giving it her signature badgalRiRi street-chic edge by styling it with a graphic baseball cap, cut-offs, a velvet purse, and strappy lace-up sandals.
December 27, 2016
2. Victoria Beckham
December 9, 2016
After weeks of unseasonably warm weather, it finally feels like winter in N.Y.C., though that didn’t deter Victoria Beckham from jumping ahead to spring (technically, late summer) with an easy, cheery look from her own collection. She modeled her pre-fall 2017 pieces—a striped bubblegum pink shirt tucked into a relaxed pleated midi skirt—styled with a cognac leather saddle purse gripped in her clutch and white leather booties.
Shop similar pink shirts: Gap, $39 (originally $55); gap.com. Ralph Lauren, $70; ralphlauren.com. Vineyard Vines, $88; nordstrom.com.
December 27, 2016
3. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney puts a twist on workwear classics with a bold long-sleeve Proenza Schouler dress knotted at the waist, styling it with a mini cross-body Proenza purse and nude pumps.
December 27, 2016
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba underwent another outfit change in between shows at New York Fashion week, giving her sensible pinstriped pencil skirt and plain white tee some street-chic appeal with an army green Tory Burch bomber, oversized hoops, a color-block rainbow Tory Burch purse, and suede cut-out Nicholas Kirkwood platforms.
