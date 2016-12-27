December 9, 2016

After weeks of unseasonably warm weather, it finally feels like winter in N.Y.C., though that didn’t deter Victoria Beckham from jumping ahead to spring (technically, late summer) with an easy, cheery look from her own collection. She modeled her pre-fall 2017 pieces—a striped bubblegum pink shirt tucked into a relaxed pleated midi skirt—styled with a cognac leather saddle purse gripped in her clutch and white leather booties.

Shop similar pink shirts: Gap, $39 (originally $55); gap.com. Ralph Lauren, $70; ralphlauren.com. Vineyard Vines, $88; nordstrom.com.