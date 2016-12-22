Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 22, 2016
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid went nearly nude at Dior Beauty’s celebration of The Art of Color with Peter Philips in see-through embroidered nude tulle Dior dress, which revealed nude knit lingerie (with J’Adior stamped across the waistband). The finishing touches? A black choker, a ladylike Dior purse and black Dior pumps.
-
December 22, 2016
2. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss was a vision at the WSJ Magazine 2016 Innovator Awards in a shimmery sheer pleated Miu Miu gown that featured bows along the bodice and on each strap. Diamond drop earrings and a classic black clutch rounded out her sweet, yet sexy outfit.
-
December 22, 2016
3. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne mastered Goth glam when she arrived on the red carpet in a see-through black lace Elie Saab gown with a flouncy hem and bell sleeves. Tiny gold hoops, a gold choker, and strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.
-
December 22, 2016
4. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner shut down the red carpet at the From the Land of the Moon premiere during Cannes in a stunning (not to mention, racy) see-through Cavalli Couture silk tulle gown embroidered with black velvet and intertwining gold lurex snakes. A set of diamond Chopard earrings and simple strappy black sandals completed her sexy look.
-
December 22, 2016
5. Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams put her dangerous side on display at the 8th Annual Governors Awards in a racy see-through, sparkle-encrusted Louis Vuitton gown, complete with a petite malle LV clutch.
December 22, 20161 of 5
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid went nearly nude at Dior Beauty’s celebration of The Art of Color with Peter Philips in see-through embroidered nude tulle Dior dress, which revealed nude knit lingerie (with J’Adior stamped across the waistband). The finishing touches? A black choker, a ladylike Dior purse and black Dior pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM