Nicole Kidman embraced one of this season’s hottest textiles—velvet—to help her make a dramatic, vampy (and sexy) entrance at the Lion premiere during the London Film Festival. She slipped into a slinky black velvet Giorgio Armani Prive gown with central cut-outs, along with tubular ties and pockets encrusted with black crystals. Tiny drop diamond earrings and ankle-strap embellished pumps rounded her on-point red carpet ensemble.