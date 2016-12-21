Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 21, 2016
1. Zendaya
Zendaya had the honor of introducing Michael Kors as the keynote speaker during the CFDA Fashion Fund dinner in a navy off-the-shoulder, cut-out Michael Kors Collection design with white floral sequined embroidery.
December 21, 2016
2. Alicia Vikander
An embellished neckline and ab-baring cut-outs set Alicia Vikander's sleek navy column apart at the premiere of Jason Bourne in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diamond adornments—both on her ears and wrist—offer an unforgettable finish.
December 21, 2016
3. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman embraced one of this season’s hottest textiles—velvet—to help her make a dramatic, vampy (and sexy) entrance at the Lion premiere during the London Film Festival. She slipped into a slinky black velvet Giorgio Armani Prive gown with central cut-outs, along with tubular ties and pockets encrusted with black crystals. Tiny drop diamond earrings and ankle-strap embellished pumps rounded her on-point red carpet ensemble.
December 21, 2016
4. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger ruled the red carpet at the Lola German Film Awards in royal fashion, selecting a cut-out red-hot caped Naeem Khan gown for the occasion.
December 21, 2016
5. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence was a vision at the 2016 Britannia Awards in a soft pink cut-out dress, courtesy of Elie Saab, complete with white topaz drop earrings by EF Collection, a Le Vian diamond ring and bracelet, and Jimmy Choo sandals.
