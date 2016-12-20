Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 20, 2016
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow wore a not-your-ordinary LBD at LACMA’s Art + Film Gala. The work of Alessandro Michele, Paltrow’s Gucci number featured tulle ruffle sleeves and multicolored sequin embroidery, styled with a black leather clutch and gold sandals, also by Gucci.
-
December 20, 2016
2. Kerry Washington
Washington proved the power of a little black dress in an off-the shoulder caped Brandon Maxwell number and black pumps.
-
December 20, 2016
3. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss took her co-hosting duties seriously at the Annual Whitney Art Party, which showed through her dress of choice: a black ruffle-hem mini dress, a creation by Brandon Maxwell, that she styled with Swarovski jewelry.
-
December 20, 2016
4. Marion Cotillard
November 22, 2016
This is no ordinary little black dress. For the UK premiere of Allied, expectant star Marion Cotillard dressed her bump in a custom layered black Stella McCartney dress that came complete with a dramatic ball gown train from the back. Trend-setting accessories, like a single statement Chopard diamond chandelier earring and metallic gold glove shoes, rounded out her ensemble.
-
December 20, 2016
5. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz toughened up for the pre-SAG party in a chain-strapped ribbed Alexander Wang LBD that she styled with long chain-link earrings (also by Alexander Wang) and black ankle-strap pumps.
December 20, 20161 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow wore a not-your-ordinary LBD at LACMA’s Art + Film Gala. The work of Alessandro Michele, Paltrow’s Gucci number featured tulle ruffle sleeves and multicolored sequin embroidery, styled with a black leather clutch and gold sandals, also by Gucci.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM