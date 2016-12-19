Diane Kruger ‘grammed her front-row look that she wore to the Miu Miu spring 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week, captioning it with: “Take me to the Candy Shop.” Her look was that sweet. She suited up in Miu Miu separates, but the masculine silhouette was offset by prettiest floral print. A black choker, a bejeweled bubblegum pink cross-body, and velvet platforms completed her look.