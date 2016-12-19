Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 19, 2016
1. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga suited up for the 2016 American Music Awards in a custom Brandon Maxwell design that boasted impeccable tailoring, styling it with nothing else except for a white wide-brim hat (similar to the one she wore on the cover of “Joanne”).
December 19, 2016
2. Gigi Hadid
As the host of the 2016 MuchMusic Video Awards, Gigi Hadid switched outfits a whopping total of four times, first kicking off her stylish streak in a sizzling red-hot blazer with a pair of matching wide-leg central-slit pants by Mugler, complete with a sparkly Fallon choker, Norman Silverman diamond studs, and black-and-red sandals.
December 19, 2016
3. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles hit a futuristic note at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards in a slick silver powersuit by Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh, accessorizing with asymmetric gumball-sized pearl earrings, a row of silver hairclips, and simple black sandals.
December 19, 2016
4. Zendaya
Ever the fashion risk-taker Zendaya pulled a bold one on us when she arrived at The Humane Society of the United States’ To the Rescue Gala in a custom fuchsia Christian Siriano suit that she styled with a stack of bracelets and silver sandals.
December 19, 2016
5. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger ‘grammed her front-row look that she wore to the Miu Miu spring 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week, captioning it with: “Take me to the Candy Shop.” Her look was that sweet. She suited up in Miu Miu separates, but the masculine silhouette was offset by prettiest floral print. A black choker, a bejeweled bubblegum pink cross-body, and velvet platforms completed her look.
