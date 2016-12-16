Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s daughters may have stolen the spotlight (it was their first-ever public appearance) at Ryan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out how good Lively’s outfit was: She wore a blue chiffon Atelier Versace cocktail dress with a corset detail and a sweetheart neckline that she expertly styled with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and knotted Louboutin sandals.