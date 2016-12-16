Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 16, 2016
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s daughters may have stolen the spotlight (it was their first-ever public appearance) at Ryan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out how good Lively’s outfit was: She wore a blue chiffon Atelier Versace cocktail dress with a corset detail and a sweetheart neckline that she expertly styled with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and knotted Louboutin sandals.
-
December 16, 2016
2. Natalie Portman
Expectant mom Natalie Portman was beyond radiant at the 21st Annual Huading Global Film Awards, dressing her bump in a navy floral brocade Erdem design treated with cut-outs and leaf-motif embellishment decorated all over.
-
December 16, 2016
3. Naomie Harris
OK, we really heart this look: Naomie Harris upped the romance for the Collateral Beauty premiere in a ruffled marigold yellow Rodarte number that featured a heart-shaped bodice. Love!
-
December 16, 2016
4. Sienna Miller
Fashion darling Sienna Miller struck again for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which she wore a sweet ruffled cherry-print Altuzarra number with metallic sandals for the occasion.
-
December 16, 2016
5. Jennifer Lawrence
Sweet and sexy—Jennifer Lawrence offset a pale pink lace-trimmed skirt and delicate floral-decorated sandals with a bold, ab-baring crop top.
December 16, 2016
