Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 15, 2016
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence—never not slaying the red carpet. For the Los Angeles premiere of Passengers, the star selected an ethereal white strapless Dior dress with a heart-embroidered corseted bodice and a long frothy tulle skirt that had people likening her to a princess or an angel. She finished her look with multiple diamond cuffs along her ear and a black diamond-encrusted choker.
-
December 15, 2016
2. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris got playful at the Collateral Beauty photocall in a fun Giamba mini dress that featured tigers printed all over, graphic contrasting black bands, and a darling ruffled neckline. The finishing touch? Black Mary Jane pumps.
-
December 15, 2016
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker brought her signature SJP aesthetic to the HBO Spain presentation with a painterly floral-print dress with a sheer embroidered hem, complete with a black tweed Chanel jacket, a stack of necklaces, fishnets, and purple satin SJP pumps.
-
December 15, 2016
4. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning suited up in the sweetest way possible at The Line’s holiday celebration: tailored pale pink Gabriela Hearst menswear separates with a nude knit layer and black pumps.
-
December 15, 2016
5. Emma Stone
For a reception honoring La La Land, Emma Stone exuded cool-girl ease in a relaxed printed bead-embroidered top with black satin accents, slim black tuxedo pants, and black satin ankle-strap pumps.
December 15, 20161 of 5
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence—never not slaying the red carpet. For the Los Angeles premiere of Passengers, the star selected an ethereal white strapless Dior dress with a heart-embroidered corseted bodice and a long frothy tulle skirt that had people likening her to a princess or an angel. She finished her look with multiple diamond cuffs along her ear and a black diamond-encrusted choker.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM