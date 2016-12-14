Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 14, 2016
1. Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones went for an angelic look for the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story launch event, in which she selected an ethereal dove gray tulle Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation with an embellished accent running down and along the bodice for the occasion. The finishing touches? Delicate drop earrings and a single diamond bracelet.
-
December 14, 2016
2. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller got graphic for the Live by Night screening in a rainbow-bright black, orange, and electric blue striped Proenza Schouler knit dress with a feather-embroidered hemline.
-
December 14, 2016
3. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning achieved chic sophistication at the Live by Night screening in a streamlined black Carolina Herrera separates: a black button-down pulled back and down to reveal both shoulders and a sweeping tie-waist pleated skirt. She completed her look with a stack of Tiffany & Co. bracelets and multi-strap Gianvito Rossi Mary Jane pumps.
-
December 14, 2016
4. Marion Cotillard
Expectant star Marion Cotillard shows us how to integrate a cape into an evening look—at the Assassin’s Creed premiere, she topped a black silk Dior Haute Couture gown with an exquisite embroidered Andrew Gn cape with a fur collar and edged with tassels.
-
December 14, 2016
5. Zoey Deutch
For an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Zoey Deutch took the no-fuss approach with a sleek black Giorgio Armani jumpsuit, complete with strappy Louboutin platform heels.
December 14, 20161 of 5
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones went for an angelic look for the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story launch event, in which she selected an ethereal dove gray tulle Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation with an embellished accent running down and along the bodice for the occasion. The finishing touches? Delicate drop earrings and a single diamond bracelet.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM