Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 21, 2016
1. Selena Gomez
As minimal as Selena Gomez’s elegant red Prada ball gown was at the 2016 American Music Awards, it still made a major impact on the red carpet. She completed her look with Cartier diamonds, Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, and a fuss-free ponytail.
November 21, 2016
2. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga suited up for the 2016 American Music Awards in a custom Brandon Maxwell design that boasted impeccable tailoring, styling it with nothing else except for a white wide-brim hat (similar to the one she wore on the cover of “Joanne”).
November 21, 2016
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid kicked off her fashion streak at the 2016 AMAs in spectacular fashion: a white off-shoulder lace Roberto Cavalli creation, complete with a diamond choker, courtesy of XIV Karats.
November 21, 2016
4. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria turned to her bestie Victoria Beckham to outfit her for the Global Gift Gala, where she wore a plunging black silk caped gown. Simple, sexy, and sophisticated.
November 21, 2016
5. Alexis Bledel
Rory is all grown up! Alexis Bledel hit the premiere of Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in a gold polka-dot ruffled Cynthia Rowley gown , styled with a Judith Leiber clutch, a selection of jewelry by Paige Novick, Bowen, Tara 4779, and Gillian Steinhardt, and Stuart Weitzman sandals.
