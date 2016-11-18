Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 18, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Classic J.Lo. The singer inspired shock and awe when she arrived at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in a sexy sheer violet bead-embroidered tulle Zuhair Murad Haute Couture jumpsuit that fit her like a glove. Her accessories: A glittery gold clutch and jewelry by Doves by Doron Paloma and L’Dezen.
-
November 18, 2016
2. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway hit a whimsical note for the Guggenheim International Gala, in which she selected delicate nude “Le Pendu” embroidered tulle separates by Dior, complete with an embellished Dior clutch and a selection of Dior jewelry, for the occasion.
-
November 18, 2016
3. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss’s look at the Guggenheim International Gala was at once racy and demure. She wore a sheer polka dot silk Dior dress that she styled with ladylike extras, including a white top-handle clutch, a black choker, and white bow-adorned pumps—all by Dior.
-
November 18, 2016
4. Amy Adams
Amy Adams = a siren onscreen and off. For the Nocturnal Animals premiere, she sizzled on the red carpet in a red-hot cut-out Tom Ford gown styled with red satin platforms and clutch, also by Tom Ford.
-
November 18, 2016
5. Emma Stone
Emma Stone stepped into Gucci’s eccentric Garden of Eden when she selected this wild rose and snake-printed pleated number by the reigning maximalist brand for the 2nd Annual StyleMaker Awards. She picked up on the millennial pink from the hemline and carried it over to her shoes, with a pair of a sandals in the same shade.
November 18, 20161 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Classic J.Lo. The singer inspired shock and awe when she arrived at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in a sexy sheer violet bead-embroidered tulle Zuhair Murad Haute Couture jumpsuit that fit her like a glove. Her accessories: A glittery gold clutch and jewelry by Doves by Doron Paloma and L’Dezen.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM