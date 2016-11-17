Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 17, 2016
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively returned to the red carpet—her first public appearance since giving birth to her second child) and stunned at the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration, in which she wore a sleek blazer dress with sheer sleeves, sleek lapels, and an ankle-grazing length. Diamond earrings and nude Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.
November 17, 2016
2. Karlie Kloss
Meanwhile, Karlie Kloss glittered at the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration, lighting up the red carpet in a gold sequined deep-V Michael Kors Collection gown, complete with a gold Judith Leiber Couture clutch and Eva Fehren jewelry.
November 17, 2016
3. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman did maximalism right in a high-neck printed ruffle-y Rodarte creation that she styled with two studded belts, Fred Leighton vintage jewelry and black T-strap heels.
November 17, 2016
4. Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones hit the Monster Calls screening in black velvet number playfully embellished with colorful flower appliques that ran down the front of her dress.
November 17, 2016
5. Emma Stone
Emma Stone brought her impeccable style to the AFI Fest screening of La La Land, gracing the red carpet in Giorigo Armani Prive separates, featuring a black velvet evening skirt and a top embellished with silk jacquard accents. For the finishing touches, she accessorized with Anita Ko jewelry and simple Jimmy Choo sandals.
