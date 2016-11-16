Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 16, 2016
1. Emma Watson
At the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute to Tom Hanks, Emma Watson delivered a poignant speech in honor of the man of the hour in a black velvet draped KITX dress that she styled with a black choker and ankle strap sandals.
-
November 16, 2016
2. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss took her co-hosting duties seriously at the Annual Whitney Art Party, which showed through her dress of choice: a black ruffle-hem mini dress, a creation by Brandon Maxwell, that she styled with Swarovski jewelry.
-
November 16, 2016
3. Katy Perry
Katy Perry eschewed dresses and gowns for the Capitol Records 75th Anniversary Gala and opted for a matching printed set: an off-shoulder tunic with wide-leg pants by Lela Rose, complete with a cool statement belt, shoulder-grazing earrings, and black pumps.
-
November 16, 2016
4. Allison Williams
Allison Williams made a very pretty appearance at the Past Forward premiere in a floral lace number (that had us wishing for spring), complete with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and peachy patent pumps.
-
November 16, 2016
5. Marion Cotillard
Expectant star Marion Cotillard proved her mastery of maternity style, arriving at the screening of Allied in stripes on stripes—a high-contrast satin top and sequined pencil skirt—against a plain black top and with ankle-strap sandals.
