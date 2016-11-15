Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 15, 2016
1. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne mastered Goth glam when she arrived on the red carpet in a see-through black lace Elie Saab gown with a flouncy hem and bell sleeves. Tiny gold hoops, a gold choker, and strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.
-
November 15, 2016
2. Natalie Portman
Genius holiday dressing idea, courtesy of Natalie Portman who attended the premiere of Jackie in a perfect fashion pairing: an ecru silk blazer with an embroidered gown (hers are by Dior). The finishing touches? Long drop earrings, a skinny strand of a necklace and a box Dior clutch.
-
November 15, 2016
3. Zendaya
Fashion risk-taker Zendaya is bold in her sartorial delivery, even with a dress as soft as a white Reem Acra cocktail dress that boasts petal-pink organza sleeves. She styled the statement-making design with Yoko London pearls, and rings by Harry Kotlar and Hearts on Fire, and pale T-strap sandals.
-
November 15, 2016
4. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller celebrated Burberry’s holiday campaign ‘The Tale of Thomas Burberry’ in a gold lace shoulder-exposing Burberry number with strappy metallic sandals.
-
November 15, 2016
5. Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams may have exposed her hipbone, but she covered up everywhere else with her racy (yet demure) white Louis Vuitton dress at the Manchester by the Sea premiere, complete with black LV accessories that complemented the black belt detailing.
