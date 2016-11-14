Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 14, 2016
1. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was mesmerizing at the 2016 Baby2Baby Gala in an exquisitely embroidered cloud of tulle that was her Valentino gown that she styled with H. Stern diamonds, a black Edie Parker box clutch, and Brian Atwood heels.
-
November 14, 2016
2. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld had a jaw-dropping moment on the red carpet when she arrived at the 8th Annual Governors Awards in her most angelic, most glam look to date: an ethereal open-back cream lace chiffon Elie Saab Haute Couture creation.
-
November 14, 2016
3. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o gave her bold hues a break and took a softer approach for the 8th Annual Governors Awards in a pale seafoam green Elie Saab Haute Couture dress with delicate sequin embroidered leaf motif, accessorizing with Maxior diamond earrings and strappy metallic sandals.
-
November 14, 2016
4. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson was a blonde bombshell at the 2016 Baby2Baby Gala in a sandstone translucent Lurex fil coupe J. Mendel gown that she styled with a nude Edie Parker box clutch.
-
November 14, 2016
5. Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams put her dangerous side on display at the 8th Annual Governors Awards in a racy see-through, sparkle-encrusted Louis Vuitton gown, complete with a petite malle LV clutch.
