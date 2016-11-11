Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 11, 2016
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Hollywood premiere of her new movie, Rules Don’t Apply, in an understated but chic lacy black gown.
November 11, 2016
2. Zoe Kravitz
Draped in a black netted number, Zoe Kravitz dazzles at the New York premiere of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
November 11, 2016
3. Emma Stone
Snaps to Emma Stone for brilliantly balancing head-to-toe sparkle at a pre-Golden Globes season party (hosted by InStyle!) with a quieter color scheme of black and navy from Michael Kors Collection.
November 11, 2016
4. Alexis Bledel
Out and about promoting the new Gilmore Girls reboot, Alexis Bledel trades her Stars Hallow attire for a metallic pleated skirt and exposed shoulder top.
November 11, 2016
5. Hailee Steinfeld
A peplum to beat all other peplums: the dramatic flourish elegantly draped to side of this brocade mini, as spotted on Hailee Steinfeld at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's Celebration of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.
