Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 10, 2016
1. Hailee Steinfeld
A less expected way to do cut-outs, courtesy of Hailee Steinfeld at a screening for her latest movie, The Edge of Seventeen: in elegantly rounded diamond shapes trailing down a long sleeve silk gown.
-
November 10, 2016
2. Natalie Portman
Maternity caftans FTW! At the Israel Film Festival Gala Awards, an (adorably!) pregnant Natalie Portman proves that the oversized silhouette can be far more chic than you thought.
-
November 10, 2016
3. Gigi Hadid
Perfectly paired with a slinky LBD and stilettos, Gigi Hadid’s statement maxi coat is a convincing argument for wearing more leopard print.
-
November 10, 2016
4. Amy Adams
Actress Amy Adams nails matchy-matchy blush tones at a TimesTalk event with The New York Times.
-
November 10, 2016
5. Marion Cotillard
Sophisticated, sleek, and pregnancy-friendly, the flattering cut of Marion Cotillard’s minimalist gown doesn’t need crazy embellishment or bright colors to stand out.
