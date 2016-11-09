Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 9, 2016
1. Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp brought her signature smolder at the Paris premiere of Planetarium with a look that blends glam and cool-girl edge: a gold shimmery top with a cropped black tuxedo jacket, black skinnies, and metallic strappy sandals.
November 9, 2016
2. Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton arrived at the 100 Streets premiere in a pretty black floral strapless Erdem dress embroidered with sparkly accents across the bodice. She rounded out her look with long pearl drop earrings and pale blue strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
November 9, 2016
3. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner found possibly the chicest sweater-skirt pairing ever: a tie-neck turtleneck knit and a classic black A-line skirt that she styled with black frames, a book (because why not?), and black Mary Janes.
November 9, 2016
4. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike subtly hit a maximalist note in a color-block knit with a retro-printed skirt that she styled with a pale enveloping coat, a white top-handle purse, and burgundy patent platforms.
November 9, 2016
5. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss served up another one of her excellent model off-duty looks, in which she gave her black ATM turtleneck and white wide-leg pants a hit of street-chic appeal with a Karlie-embroidered Opening Ceremony varsity jacket and sneakers.
