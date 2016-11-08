Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 8, 2016
1. Zendaya
Zendaya had the honor of introducing Michael Kors as the keynote speaker during the CFDA Fashion Fund dinner in a navy off-the-shoulder, cut-out Michael Kors Collection design with white floral sequined embroidery.
-
November 8, 2016
2. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss served as muse to Prabal Gurung and the two arrived at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards in a cascading floral-print Prabal Gurung design, naturally, styled with a single handmade Nepali recycled silver twisted sphere earring also by Prabal Gurung and delicate black Chloe Gosselin sandals.
-
November 8, 2016
3. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn struck a pose at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards in a Tanya Taylor LBD with a high slit and floral Swarovski crystal embroidery, complete with Eva Fehren jewelry, and fuchsia Chloe Gosselin pumps.
-
November 8, 2016
4. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles hit a futuristic note at the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards in a slick silver powersuit by Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh, accessorizing with asymmetric gumball-sized pearl earrings, a row of silver hairclips, and simple black sandals.
-
November 8, 2016
5. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin put her best leg forward for the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards in a grenadine-hued lace Baja East dress with a turquoise beaded fringe along the sleeves and a scandalously high slit. The finishing touches? Oversize gold hoops and red patent Brian Atwood pumps.
