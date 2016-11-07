Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 7, 2016
1. Amy Adams
Amy Adams made quite an entrance at the Arrival premiere in a custom navy embellished Atelier Versace creation with geometric beading, an asymmetric neckline, and a thigh-high slit. Sapphire blue studs and patent platforms completed her look.
-
November 7, 2016
2. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman had an angelic moment in an ethereal nude tulle Vionnet design featuring metallic embroidery and a draped bodice with intricate knotted rope detailing, which she styled with a silver python Amanda Wakeley box clutch, long gemstone drop earrings, and black leather Francesco Russo sandals.
-
November 7, 2016
3. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson, Goth goddess? The star arrived at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards in a black lame Marchesa Grecian-style gown with a navel-plunging neckline, a racy thigh-high slit, and embellished with 3D sequin flower corsages along the bodice.
-
November 7, 2016
4. Lily Collins
Lily Collins bared her abs at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards in a cut-out color-block David Koma gown with a mirrored zig-zag waistband. The finishing touches? Diamonds by Hearts on Fire and Harry Kotlar and black ankle-tie platforms.
-
November 7, 2016
5. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris lit up the red carpet at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Aards in a disco fever-esque silver foil suit, courtesy of Gucci, complete with a mirrored Lee Savage box clutch and black pumps.
November 7, 20161 of 5
Amy Adams
Amy Adams made quite an entrance at the Arrival premiere in a custom navy embellished Atelier Versace creation with geometric beading, an asymmetric neckline, and a thigh-high slit. Sapphire blue studs and patent platforms completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM