Look of the Day
November 4, 2016
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge delivered a hit of sex appeal at the A Street Cat Named Bob premiere in a white Self-Portrait design featuring a crocheted lace bodice and a pleated skirt with a racy thigh-high slit. The finishing touches? A remembrance poppy pin and suede wine-hued accessories.
November 4, 2016
2. Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman mastered understated elegance at the Le Printemps Christmas Decorations Inauguration in a black double-breasted vest and a romantic (and racy) sheer pleated skirt by Dolce & Gabbana, complete with bejeweled black pumps.
November 4, 2016
3. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain was honored at the hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where she got her hands dirty in a plunging blue printed J. Mendel gown, complete with Piaget diamonds and black Louboutin sandals.
November 4, 2016
4. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow broke out of her minimalist shell and piled on the fun for the River Fund Silver Anniversary Gala with a graphic one-sleeve sheath that she styled with chunky sporty red sandals.
November 4, 2016
5. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union was radiant at the Almost Christmas premiere in a sleek neutral off-shoulder blazer-style dress that she styled with nothing else except for diamond jewelry by Hearts on Fire and Le Vian and strappy metallic sandals.
